On Camera, Ink Poured On Man For Social Media Post On Uddhav Thackeray

Woman - allegedly a Sena worker - pours ink on man.

A Maharashtra woman - allegedly a Shiv Sena worker - poured ink on a man, abused him over a social media post criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in second such incident in the last few days. Last week, a Mumbai man had alleged that he was thrashed and his head was shaved by some party workers after he wrote against the Sena chief.

In the 17-second clip, posted by news agency ANI, a woman - wearing an orange and green saree - is seen insulting a man as he speaks on phone. She pours ink on him as people on the street look at them. The man does not move away, doesn't even try to stop the woman. He continues talking on the phone. The incident is from the Beed district of Maharashtra.

Last week, Hiramai Tiwari, a resident of Wadala, had said that he was attacked by Sena workers after he commented on the Chief Minister comparing the anti-citizenship law protest at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Ink poured on a man reportedly by a woman Shiv Sena worker, in Beed allegedly over his social media post criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (30.12.19) pic.twitter.com/xH6QzTiDzx — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

"On December 19, I posted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's comparison of Jamia Millia incident with Jallianwala Bagh was wrong. After that 25-30 people thrashed me and shaved my head," Mr Tiwari told news agency ANI.

"I went to the police station. Police officials prepared a report that I was beaten up. But after some time they typed a new letter and asked me to compromise... I demand strict action in the case," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray - Chief Minister's son - reacted to the incident on social media saying: "I have learnt of an untoward, angry reaction to a nasty, low life troll, who has used uncivil language towards the Chief Minister's efforts to maintain religious harmony and remove fear from Maharashtra about CAA."

In a message to party workers, he wrote: "I say, let's follow our CM. Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people. Let's win people, trolls lose anyway."

