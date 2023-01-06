On Camera, Haryana Woman Fights Back After Man Hits Her With Bike Helmet

"A man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike," ACP Manoj K, Gurugram told news agency ANI.

On Camera, Haryana Woman Fights Back After Man Hits Her With Bike Helmet

A probe is underway.

New Delhi:

A man in Haryana was caught on video hitting a woman with his helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike, police said. The woman was severely injured and immediately rushed to a hospital.

"A man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with a helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike," ACP Manoj K, Gurugram told news agency ANI.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man on a bike stop next to an auto rickshaw out of which a woman emerges. After a brief interaction, the man hits the woman with his helmet.

The woman retaliates with her handbag when the auto rickshaw driver intervenes. A few more people rush to the scene and push the accused, Kamal, away from the woman.

ACP Manoj K said that an FIR has been filed under various sections of IPC and a probe is underway.

This comes days after a woman in Haryana's Yamunanagar, reportedly, narrowly escaped a kidnapping attempt. The entire incident was also recorded on a nearby installed CCTV camera. The four men reportedly gave up their kidnapping attempt and ran away after the lady screamed and fought back.

Featured Video Of The Day

Chaos at Delhi Mayoral Election: AAP vs BJP Inside Civic Centre
.