On Camera, Giant Shed At Rajasthan Tractor Race Collapses, 17 Injured

At least 17 people were injured when a tin shed collapsed after spectators at a tractor competition climbed on it in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district today, the police said. The number of injured could be higher, local reports said.



The incident took place this evening when hundreds of people had gathered to watch the tractor show in the Padampur Dhaan mandi area, police officer Rameshwar Lal said.



Eye-witness footage from the incident showed the gigantic shed crumbling down under the weight of the people on top of it.

#WATCH: Tin shed collapses during a tractor race in Sri Ganganagar's Padampur earlier today. Many feared injured. #Rajasthanpic.twitter.com/rel9ChXhnD — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2018



Sri Gangangar District Collector Gyana Ram said some of the injured were critical.



"Ten of them are admitted to the local hospital in Padampur and five are undergoing treatment at Sriganganagar district hospital and are stated to be in a critical condition," he said.



Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has ordered an inquiry.

(With inputs from PTI)