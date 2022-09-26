On Camera: Fierce Bull Fight On Busy Uttar Pradesh Street

Towards the end of the clip, the bulls finally stop fighting.

Two stray bulls engaged in a fierce fight on a busy street in Bilgram town of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district leaving residents in a state of panic. The incident was captured in a video which was shared on the internet.

In the clip, the two bulls are seen butting their heads and locking horns while fighting ferociously on the street. As the animals tussle, two men try to disengage them using a wooden stick but to no avail.

Passersby are seen trying to maintain a safe distance from the bulls as they knock a down a board and trigger a state of panic. Towards the end of the clip, the bulls finally stop fighting and one of them is seen running away.

Instances of stray animals fighting on streets aren't uncommon and quite a few videos have emerged earlier as well.

In August, a terrifying clip went viral on the internet where a bull attacked a man. In the video, shared on Twitter by British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais, the man is seen raising his arm next to the bull's horn after which the animal abruptly jumps and knocks the person to the ground. As onlookers watch on, the bull treads on the man's jaw and abdomen before fleeing the scene.

In another video, a bull was captured scaring away a tiger in the wild. The clip shows a bull strolling along a road when suddenly a tiger shows up from nowhere.

Courage is found in unlikely places…

Bull scares away the tiger. This is not the behaviour apex predator that we know. Pressure of human presence is perhaps having a huge role.

WA fwd pic.twitter.com/6A4kx39yVc — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 30, 2022

However, instead of backing up, the bull chases the big cat into the forest and then leaves the area.