On Camera, Elderly Woman's Hands Tied, Thrashed In Madhya Pradesh

A screengrab of the woman whose hands were tied and thrashed in Madhya Pradesh

An elderly woman was tied with a rope and thrashed by a group of people while hurling casteist remarks at her at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

A man and two women have been named in a first information report, or FIR, filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which severely punishes ill-treatment to tribes.

In the police complaint, the woman said some people in her neighbourhood picked a fight with her for no reason and also abused her verbally with casteist comments.

She lives alone in her house at village Hirapur. Her son is a labourer in Indore.

The woman said her neighbour, Ganesh, came to her house after drinking and started hurling casteist abuse on Friday. When she stopped him, his wife and mother also reached there and dragged her out, according to the police complaint.

The woman said Ganesh had verbally abused her many times before. She said he did not want her living alone in the village as she belongs to the Scheduled Caste community.

"All three dragged me out and tied my hands behind my back. Then they thrashed me.

A video of the incident shows the elderly woman being given water from a metal cup while her hands were still tied behind her back.

Police officer Manish Khatri said they have filed a case and are investigating the incident. The police have seen the video.