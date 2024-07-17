On Camera, Drunk Man Drives SUV Into Truck Carrying Chickens In Pune

The driver and another person in the car were injured in the accident

A speeding SUV collided with a tempo truck carrying chickens head-on on Pune's Manjari Mundhwa Road last night.

The car was being driven by one Saurabh Gaikwad, who was reportedly drunk. This comes less than two months after a drunk teen rammed his speeding Porsche into a two-wheeler and killed two techies.

CCTV footage of the crash showed a black car, racing down a narrow single-lane road, heading straight into the tempo before spinning and skidding to the side of the road on impact. Some of the chickens are thrust onto the road from inside the vehicle by the jolt of the crash.

The driver and another person in the car were injured in the accident. Locals rescued them and rushed them to the hospital.