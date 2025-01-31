Advertisement
On Camera, Cylinder Kept In Truck Explodes On Tamil Nadu Highway

The explosion took place Thursday evening while a four-lane highway was being constructed in Chinnappampatti.

Read Time: 1 min
A explosion was caught on camera

Chennai:

In a narrow escape for workers involved in road construction on a highway in Tamil Nadu's Salem, a cylinder kept in a truck exploded, triggering panic among commuters.

The explosion took place Thursday evening while a four-lane highway was being constructed in Chinnappampatti, in which cylinders were being used to draw white lines on the road.

A video of the incident first shows a small fire breaking out in a truck.

A man is then seen trying to put out the blaze using water in a bucket.

However, seconds later, the truck exploded due to the cylinder blast, sending a huge fireball.

The 18-second video also shows debris from the shattered vehicle landing on the road.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.