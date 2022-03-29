On Camera, Couple Assaults Disabled Man On Scooter Near Delhi

The two men in the video are relatives and are in a dispute over property.

A video from Greater Noida's Jewar showing a disabled man being assaulted by a man and a woman who are both carrying heavy wooden sticks has gone viral on social media. The two men in the video are relatives and are in a dispute over property.

Gajendra, the disabled man sitting on the scooter who can be seen wincing and shielding himself from the blow of the stick, had leased a school from his relative Jugendra - the one assaulting him and smashing his vehicle. Since the school was closed during the Covid pandemic, Jugendra rented it out to tenants. The two parties had been arguing over the issue.

On Sunday, the two got into a physical altercation after which a case was registered against the two and sent to the Executive Magistrate.