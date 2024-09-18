Neighbours Assault Disabled Man, Set Their Pet Pitbull On Him In UP: Cops

The neighbours assaulted him and also set their pet dog on him (Representational)

A disabled man was locked in a room, brutally assaulted and had a pitbull dog set on him by two of his neighbours in Khekra town here after he objected to their drunken behaviour, police said on Wednesday.

They said police took the man to a hospital, registered a case based on a complaint and arrested one of the two accused.

According to the victim's family, Anil had objected to the drunken behaviour of their two neighbours on Monday evening, following which they assaulted him and also set their pet dog on him.

CO Preeta said the case was lodged against Satish and Anuj based on a complaint by Anil.

Police are investigating the matter, the officer added.

