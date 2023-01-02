On Camera, Congress MLA Fires Gun In Air. 'Main Hoon Don' Plays On Stage

The Congress leader is seen dancing to the song "Main Hoon Don".

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sunil Saraf has landed in trouble for allegedly firing a gun in the air while dancing at a New Year's eve function in Anuppur district.

In a video of the incident, which has gone viral, the Congress leader is seen dancing to the song "Main Hoon Don" from the Amitabh Bachchan movie "Don". While dancing on the stage, Saraf takes out a pistol and fires in the air.

The incident took place on Saturday night at Kotma town, located around 570 km from the state capital Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed the Anuppur district police chief to take action against the legislator.

Kotma police station in-charge Ajay Baiga said that a case has been registered against the MLA. "The complainant has alleged that since there were a large number of people at the New Year's party organised by the local MLA and that the firing could have resulted in some untoward happening," Mr Baiga.

The Kotma MLA, however, claimed that the gun seen in the video was a firecracker gun.

“It was a Diwali gun. People rejoice at midnight to welcome the New Year by cutting the cake and bursting crackers,” he said, seeking to downplay the incident.

Two months ago, Saraf had been booked along with another Congress legislator for allegedly molesting a married woman on a train.