On Camera, Car Stunt Goes Wrong As Driver Jumps Over Divider

A viral video showing a car jumping over a divider and colliding with a railing in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district has caught the attention of internet users. The footage of the chilling moment, which was recorded by another person driving behind the white car, was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

The incident took place when a resident from Amritsar tried to perform a stunt while driving recklessly on National Highway(NH)-5 in Solan district. The video shows the driver speeding with one of the front doors open. After a few reckless turns, the driver lost control and then hit a divider. The car collided with the railing on the side of the road as well before coming to a halt.

#WATCH | HP: A video went viral showing a car jumping over a divider & colliding with railing on NH-5 in Solan; a resident from Amritsar tried performing stunts while rash driving. Vehicle damaged but driver safe. Case filed u/s 279 of IPC in Dharampur PS: Solan Police (25.07) pic.twitter.com/o5ajWRJuiG — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2022

According to ANI, the driver was unhurt following the accident, although his car suffered damage in the failed car stunt. A case has been filed under Section 279 of IPC in Dharampur Police Station.

The video has received a lot of comments criticising the driver for endangering his own life as well as those of other commuters. While one user condemned the driver for pulling such an act, another said that he was trying to become Vin Diesel's character from Fast and Furious.

“Not only a danger to themselves... but to other road users!” wrote one user. “He could have taken so many innocent lives by this super moronic decision of performing a stunt,” added another. “People should learn, what rash driving and stunts can lead to. Fortunately, the driver's exit was safe!” said third.