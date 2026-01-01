On Camera, Car Rams Bike In Gujarat's Vadodara, Biker Falls 10 Feet Away

A car driver went on a rampage in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday, manoeuvring through one of the city's most crowded commercial stretches and ramming vehicles. A video of the incident has surfaced showing the car ramming a two-wheeler and sending the rider flying.

Festival Crowd Narrowly Escapes Disaster

With the festive season in full swing, Vadodara's markets have been witnessing a massive surge in footfall. The incident occurred in the bustling MG Road area, a route packed with shoppers and families.

According to eyewitnesses, the accused crashed into four to five vehicles in quick succession. The victims include a woman and three other commuters who sustained injuries.

Swift Police Action: Accused Identified And Detained

Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and began a localised manhunt. Utilising viral mobile videos and CCTV footage from the shops, the police successfully tracked the vehicle and arrested the driver within hours. The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Dhruvkumar Harshadbhai Patel, a resident of Vadodara's Sayajipura area.

The police have registered a formal case against Patel under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and endangering public life. An investigation is currently underway to determine if the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.