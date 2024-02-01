On Camera, Car Hits Toll Plaza Workers After Fight Over Money On UP Highway

A complaint has been filed against unknown car drivers at Pilkhuwa police station.

A dispute at a toll plaza on a national highway in UP escalated into a hit-and-run case, injuring four people, the police said.

The incident took place near the toll plaza on the Delhi-Lucknow highway near Pilakhuwa in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. Two people in a car got into an argument with the employees at the toll plaza over toll fees.

The argument soon escalated into a physical fight and people started chasing the car that was trying to flee from the spot, a video showed.

A video, recorded from a distance, shows people chasing the car, a red Maruti Baleno, with sticks and stones in their hands and trying to stop the vehicle.

At least 12 people are chasing the vehicle and some try to jump on the red car, but the driver, instead of stopping, hits them and flees from the spot. Four toll plaza workers were injured in the incident.

