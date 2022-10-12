On Camera, Burning Man Under Bus, Cops Flee In Bihar Shocker

Videos show police officers getting off the bus and fleeing the scene.

Three bikers were killed after a bus carrying Bihar police personnel hit them on the Chapra-Siwan Highway on Wednesday morning. Following the accident, the bus caught fire after its fuel tank exploded.

The accident took place near Deoria village when three people on bikes came under the bus carrying the police officials. One of the bikers, along with his bike, got stuck under the bus and was dragged for a distance of 100 yards following which the bus's fuel tank exploded, burning the biker alive.

The aftermath of the accident, with the bus engulfed in flames, was caught on camera. Videos show police officers getting off the bus and fleeing the scene.

The bus was returning from the 120th birth anniversary celebrations of the late political leader Jayprakash Narayan in Sitabdiara. The event was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.