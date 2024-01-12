On Camera, BMW, Audi Cars Catch Fire After Short-Circuit In Punjab

A video from the site shows people expressing shock as the luxury cars caught fire.

A BMW, an Audi, and several other luxury vehicles went up in flames when a fire broke out near the Fair Farm Resort on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway. The fire department swung into action promptly after receiving the distress call, racing to the spot to control the fire and prevent further damage.

The incident unfolded during the early hours of Friday, as unsuspecting guests and onlookers were met with the sight of luxury cars ablaze.

A video from the site shows people expressing shock as the luxury cars caught fire one after the other. The fire broke out in one vehicle and soon spread to others in the parking lot.

The incident, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, saw five high-end vehicles, including a BMW and Audi, catch fire.

The fire department has brought the blaze under control.

Authorities are now investigating the precise cause of the short circuit and assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire. Preliminary reports suggest that the affected vehicles suffered significant losses.