On Camera, Bihar Villagers Attack Cops Who Went To Arrest Drunk Men

A cop was injured after some villagers allegedly attacked a police team that went to arrest drunk men in Bihar's Siwan, where consumption, sale and storage of alcohol are banned.

The police team had gone to the Akolhi village to arrest the drunk men on Wednesday. The cops then detained a man and made him sit in the police vehicle.

However, as they attempted to take him to the police station, a mob of villagers gathered and attacked them. They also freed the detained man.

A video of the mob gathering near the police vehicle and attacking the cop has gone viral.

The video shows a group of men pushing, punching and slapping the cop with some women and children standing next to them.

This week, six police personnel, including a woman officer, were injured when a police team came under attack during a raid in the Rohtas district.

According to officials, the police team had gone to arrest two accused persons when they were attacked with sticks and stones on Tuesday.

Last month, a Bihar police personnel died when a mob of villagers attacked a police team and freed a criminal in the Araria district.

Rajiv Ranjan Mall, an assistant sub-inspector, was leading the team to arrest Anmol Yadav on March 12. He suffered a serious head injury after a violent clash broke out with locals and later died in a hospital.