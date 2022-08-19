On BJP's 'Paid News' Charge, Aam Aadmi Party's 'Get Published In NYT' Jibe

New York Times carried a report on Delhi's education model under Manish Sisodia

In the middle of a massive showdown over CBI raids today on Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rubbished the BJP's charge that a New York Times article featuring Mr Sisodia is “paid news”.

“I challenge them, use whatever money you have, whatever power you have. You try and get an article published in New York Times if you think that is possible,” AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The pushback followed tweets by several BJP leaders accusing AAP of paying the New York Times to spotlight Mr Sisodia.

The BJP said the “same” article had been printed in the Khaleej Times.

Addressing the media, BJP leader Parvesh Varma held up the New York Times and the Khaleej Times and said: “This is a photo of both the newspapers. Both the newspapers have one reporter, the article is the same, word-to-word, the same six pictures are in both. Does that ever happen?”

Many BJP leaders reinforced the allegation through their tweets.

चोर की दाढ़ी में तिनका



बताइए खुद ही बोल पड़े न्यू यॉर्क टाइम्ज़ में 'खबर छपवाना' आसान नहीं था।



और कब तक जनता का पैसा विज्ञापनों पर उड़ाएंगे?

Chief Minister है या Chief Marketer? pic.twitter.com/TS6NYbss0O — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) August 19, 2022

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi shared a clip of AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and tweeted: “(Kejriwal) himself admits it is not easy to “have news published” in the New York Times. How long will you spend public money on advertisements? Chief Minister or Chief Marketer?”

AAP hit back, pointing out that the Khaleej Times article credits the New York Times.

“They are lying on national TV! The New York Times piece credits their staff (Karandeep Singh). In the Khaleej Times, it is written below the article - courtesy New York Times,” Mr Bharadwaj said.

Another AAP leader, Raghav Chadha, called the claim laughable. “No news of any BJP leader was ever printed there. BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. It's the richest political party. They should appear on New York Times' front page daily if someone can buy them,” Mr Chadha tweeted.

It's laughable. No news of any BJP leader was ever printed there. BJP calls itself the biggest party in the world. It's the richest political party. They should appear on New York Times' front page daily if someone can buy them: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on BJP's Kapil Mishra's tweet pic.twitter.com/lbqmHBZHqS — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

This morning, Mr Kejriwal accused the Centre of targeting Mr Sisodia because it couldn't stomach international praise for an AAP minister.

In a way, he said, Mr Sisodia has been declared as the best education minister in the world. “The biggest newspaper wrote about Delhi's education revolution and carried Sisodia's photograph also," Mr Kejriwal said, adding that the last time India's name featured in NYT was over mass deaths due to Covid.

“But a day later, CBI arrived at his home. There will be many obstacles, but our work will not stop. CBI has orders from above to target us. Let it do its job.”