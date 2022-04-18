On Babul Supriyo's 'No Class' Jab After Poll Win, CPM Leader's Comeback

Trinamool's Babul Supriyo defeated CPM's Saira Shah Halim by a margin of over 20,000 votes

In a sharp comeback to Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo's remark after he won the Ballygunge bypoll, CPM leader Saira Shah Halim, who finished second, has said she and her party "believe in a classless society" and anyone judging her as having "no class" knows what he is up against.

We believe in a classless society,where rich and poor will not be differentiated by the wealth and property they own.



Anyone who judges me as having "no class", knows what he is fighting against. — Saira Shah Halim ‏‎‎سائرہ 🇮🇳 (@sairashahhalim) April 17, 2022

Following his victory in the Assembly bypoll, results of which were declared Saturday, Mr Supriyo launched a scathing attack on Ms Halim and accused them of running a "filthy" campaign in the run up to the election.

Even after a filthy deplorable campaign full of lies & deceit @CPIM_WESTBENGAL & Saira Shah Halim shows no class, forget shame• She is talking the same gutter language even after people threw them away in favour of @AITCofficial • BTW, her party remains a BIG ZERO in Assembly — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 16, 2022

"Even after a filthy deplorable campaign full of lies & deceit @CPIM_WESTBENGAL & Saira Shah Halim shows no class, forget shame. She is talking the same gutter language even after people threw them away in favour of @AITCofficial. BTW, her party remains a BIG ZERO in Assembly," Mr Supriyo had said, taking a swipe at the CPM drawing a blank in the Assembly polls last year.

Mr Supriyo, a former Union Minister who switched from the BJP to Trinamool last year, won the Ballygunge bypoll by a margin of 20228 votes, securing nearly 50 per cent of the vote share. Ms Halim, a rights activist and motivational speaker, finished at the second spot with a vote share of 30 per cent. The BJP's Keya Ghosh was a distant third.

Soon after the results came in, Mr Supriyo targeted his former party, the BJP, accusing it of not appreciating his hard work. He said the victory of Trinamool's Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol - where a bypoll was held after Mr Supriyo resigned following his switch to Trinamool - was a "slap in a platter" for BJP leaders.

Wish to see the 🤡 faces of those jealous BJP 'Netas' who never acknowledged my hard work for a place I love-Asansol & mocked me by saying, "Even a Matchstick standing for @BJP4India wud win in Asansol•Love you Asansol for serving them a Slap in a platter #RevengeIsAPureEmotion — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 16, 2022

He then turned to the CPM candidate, who said the results were a moral victory for her party. Mr Supriyo said she "doesn't show the grace to accept the defeat" and that she has "no class".

In response, Ms Halim tweeted, "We believe in a classless society, where rich and poor will not be differentiated by the wealth and property they own. Anyone who judges me as having 'no class', knows what he is fighting against."

Following the rebuttal, Mr Supriyo tweeted that he "shall continue to ignore her" and "her party's dirty filthy propaganda which a large majority rejected".

The @CPIM_WESTBENGAL candidate frm Ballygunge continues to make unsavoury personal attacks on me on TV•But I shall continue to ignore her like I hv ignored her & her party's dirty filthy propaganda which a large majority rejected, hence @AITCofficial & me are the winners😀1/n — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) April 17, 2022

He added that he will "enjoy her failure to provoke me into a battle of words".