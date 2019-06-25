"Country Went Through Super Emergency": Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At PM Modi

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the five years of his first termas a period of "Super Emergency"

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 25, 2019 10:47 IST
Kolkata: 

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the five years of his first term as a period of "Super Emergency".

June 25 marks the day when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency in the country for a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977.

"Today is the anniversary of the #Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a ''Super Emergency''. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country," Banerjee tweeted on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency.

Ms Banerjee, who has been at loggerheads with BJP, did not participate in the recent all-party meetings convened by the Prime Minister. She also skipped the swearing-in ceremony of the new government last month and did not attend the June 15 Niti Aayog meeting.

PM Modi said the country saluted those who "fiercely and fearlessly" resisted the Emergency period.

