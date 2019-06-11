Mamata Banerjee Unveils New Statue Of Bengal Icon After Bust Vandalised

West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee unveiled a new statue of 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar almost a month after a bust of the Bengal icon was vandalised during clashes in Kolkata at BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow.

The May 14 clashes led to the Election Commission cutting short the campaign, leaving the Trinamool Congress chief fuming.

Trinamool Congress leaders, Bengal ministers, as well as a few spiritual leaders, attended the event at Hare School to mark the unveiling of new bust. The bust will be taken to Vidyasagar College where it will be re-installed at the same place where earlier statue was installed.

While addressing a meeting in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to build a grand ''panch dhatu'' (traditional five-metal alloys of sacred significance) statue of Vidyasagar at the same spot where the old one stood before being vandalised.

The offer was scornfully rejected by Ms Banerjee, who pointed out that in its five-year term, the Narendra Modi government was unable to build even a small statue of the Lord Ram, a cause the party is committed to.

She also categorically said that Bengal does not beg, the state has enough to build a statue.

The smashing of the statue had become an emotive issue - Vidyasagar had been Bengal's Renaissance man who, among other things, had championed the cause of women's education and remarriage of women who have lost their husbands.

Mamata Banerjee's party had contended that only goons from outside Bengal who are oblivious of the state's history and heritage, could be capable of such an act.

The BJP, however, claimed the Trinamool had engineered the vandalism, so they could malign it ahead of the last phase of election, in which nine seats in the state, including capital Kolkata, voted.