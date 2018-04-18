On Akshay Tritya, Virender Sehwag Shares A Story About 'Joy Of Giving'

In a tweet, he said, "Beautiful story about the origin of Akshaya Tritiya .This is a day to give Daan and not buy. May we all be blessed with the joy of giving."
He added, "Jo dene ka hunar jaante hain, barkat wahin hoti hai! (Those who know how to donate, prosper)"
The story that he shared goes like this:
Here's his tweet:
Beautiful story about origin of #AkshayaTritiya .This is a day to give Daan and not buy. May we all be blessed with the joy of giving.- Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2018
Jo dene ka hunar jaante hain, barkat wahin hoti hai ! pic.twitter.com/bHh7i8ZaGV
Many praised his tweet and agreed with his thoughts.
"My mom said the same...it's a day to give, to donate but has become a day to give to jewelers," wrote a user.
My mom said the same...it's a day to give, to donate but has become a day to give to jewellers- Saraswathi (@Sara_Aashiaana) April 18, 2018
"There is a difference between doing charity selflessly and with a selfish motive but charity is a charity. Its very important to give because that's what makes us human. In this day and age we r becoming more and more self centred and less considerate. #giveasmuchasyoucan"," shared another user.
There is a difference between doing charity selflessly and with a selfish motive but charity is a charity. Its very important to give because that's what makes us human. In this day and age we r becoming more and more self centred and less considerate. #giveasmuchasyoucan- Ank (@ankisreal) April 18, 2018