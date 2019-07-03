On Aircrafts Overshooting Runways, Civil Aviation Minister's Response

5 serious incidents of overshoot runway in various airports were reported in the last 3 days.

After incidents of aircraft overshooting runways were reported, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said such incidents happen sometimes due to excessive rains but everything is under control and there is no cause of concern.

"A meeting was held yesterday with Civil Aviation Secretary, airlines operators and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). All is under control, sometimes it happens due to excessive rain and there is no cause of concern," he said.

Mr Puri said that five serious incidents of overshoot runway in various airports were reported in the last three days. Among the incidents were Air India Express and Spice Jet aircraft overshooting the runway in Mangalore and Surat airports on June 30, a tail tip incident of an aircraft of Air India Express at Kozhikode airport, SpiceJet aircraft overshooting the runway in Mumbai airport and a SpiceJet aircraft's hard landing in Kolkata airport on July 1.

The aviation minister said operations were underway for aircraft's removal in Mangalore and Mumbai airports.

"Rescue operations for aircrafts' removal are under process at Mangalore and Mumbai airport. Following this, many flights have been diverted and cancelled," he said.

Earlier in the day, India's aviation regulator instructed airlines to follow set precautions during monsoon operations and warned of action in case procedures are not adhered to.

The aviation regulator also said that safety of passengers cannot be compromised at any cost. The message to all airline groups comes after several incidents of overshoot, skidding and hard landings were reported in recent times.

"We are extremely concerned by the recent incidents of overshoot, skidding, hard landing etc. The Airlines have been advised by way of an Air Safety Circular yesterday on precautions to be taken by air operators while planning operations during monsoons," the message reads.

The aviation watchdog also instructed Heads of Flight Safety of the airlines to brief to pilots about the operation during adverse weather conditions.

