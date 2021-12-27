State Polls Unlikely To Be Postponed Amid Omicron Scare: Sources

The Election Commission will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to oversee poll preparations.

Five state elections, due early next year, are unlikely to be postponed, sources said today. The Election Commission is likely to stick to the schedule as per the constitutional mandate of conducting polls before the end of term of assemblies.

Goa assembly's tenure is to expire on March 15 and Manipur assembly's tenure to expire on March 19 while UP assembly's tenure is till May 14.

As Omicron cases rise, the Election Commission held a meeting with the Health Secretary over the upcoming polls.

The Election Commission sought details on vaccine coverage and omicron cases in the states that will vote, sources said.

The Election Commission also discussed the need for strict Covid protocol as Omicron casts a shadow on the poll process, sources said.

The Election Commission comprising of CEC Sushil Chandra and two ECs will be visiting Uttar Pradesh between December 28-30 to oversee poll preparations.

The commission has already visited and reviewed the poll preparations in Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

The powerful poll body also meet with the Chiefs of paramilitary forces on deploying forces during the polls after meeting Union Health Secretary on Monday.