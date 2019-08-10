Omar Abdullah's Party Challenges Government's J&K Move In Supreme Court

National Conference has approached the Supreme Court over scrapping Article 370

The National Conference has petitioned the Supreme Court against the centre's move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divide the state into two union territories. In its petition, former chief minister Omar Abdullah's party claimed the centre's move was "illegal".

Omar Abdullah and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and hundreds of political leaders are under arrest as thousands of troops have been posted across Jammu and Kashmir to prevent any trouble.

The petition was filed by National Conference MPs Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi.

