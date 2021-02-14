Omar Abdullah Says His Whole Family 'Locked Up In Home' In 'New J&K'

After the polls, Omar Abdullah said the Centre must now listen to the voice of the people. (File)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted today to say he and his family have been kept "locked up" in their home. "It is bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they've locked my sister & her kids in their home as well," his post read.

"This is the "naya/new J&K" after Aug 2019. We get locked up in our homes with no explanation. It's bad enough they've locked my father (a sitting MP) & me in our home, they've locked my sister & her kids in their home as well," he tweeted.

"Chalo, your new model of democracy means that we are kept in our homes without explanation but on top of that the staff that works in the house aren't being allowed in and then you are surprised that I'm still angry & bitter," a second tweet said.

Mr Abdullah had been under house arrest since August 2019 when the Centre had scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

His father, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah and People's Democratic Party's Mehbooba Mufti were also placed under detention along with hundreds of political leaders. Most were released as the countrywide lockdown for Covid started.

In August 2019, Farooq Abdullah formed the People's Alliance -- an alliance of regional political parties the Congress to protect Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status and fight against any move to dilute it.

The seven-party alliance won the recent district polls, winning 110 seats out of 276 for which results were declared. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party by getting 74 seats.

After the polls, Omar Abdullah said the Centre must now listen to the voice of the people.

"If you really say that democracy has won, then you will have to listen to the voices of the people, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have said it with a huge majority that they do not accept (the decisions of) August 5, 2019," Mr Abdullah had said.