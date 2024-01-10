'Never Seen Gulmarg So Dry In Winter': Omar Abdullah On No Snow Show

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he has "never seen Gulmarg so dry in winters".

The dry spell of the season in Gulmarg, the popular winter sports destination of India has certainly caused a major hit on its tourism industry. Not just tourists, but the locals are also upset about it.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said he has "never seen Gulmarg so dry in winters". Posting this on his official X account, previously known as Twitter, he also added two pictures from previous years, taken on same day.

He also mentioned that if it doesn't snow soon then the summer is going to be "miserable".

"I've never seen Gulmarg so dry in the winter. To put this in to perspective here are a couple of photographs from previous years, both taken on the 6th of Jan. If we don't get snow soon the summer is going to be miserable. Not to mention skiers like me who can't wait to get on the slopes but there's nothing to ski on", he posted.

Gulmarg is known for its snow-covered slopes that attract skiers from across the country. It received barely any snow this season, raising concerns over the effects of global warming on India's winters.

On January 8, news agency ANI posted a video on X in which the town appears barren and dry with only sparse patches of snow visible on the ground.

Not only Gulmarg, but Kashmir's Pahalgam along with hill states Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also received below-average snowfall.