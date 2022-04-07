Omar Abdullah Questioned By Probe Agency, Party Says 'Fishing Expedition'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was today questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the J&K Bank money laundering case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier booked former J&K Bank Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Shaikh and others for alleged irregularities in sanctioning of loans and investments.

Taking cognisance of CBI's FIR, ED has initiated a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe.

CBI in 2021 had registered a case against the then management of J&K Bank for buying a property from M/s Akruti Gold Builders in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla in 2010 allegedly at an exorbitant rate of Rs 180 crore in "blatant disregard to the tendering process under a well-knit conspiracy."

Mr Abdullah's party, the Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), has slammed the Centre, accusing it of using central agencies for political purposes.

JKNC Vice President Omar Abdullah was called by the ED to Delhi to appear before it today on the grounds that his attendance was necessary in connection with an investigation. Even though this exercise is political in nature he will cooperate as there is no wrongdoing on his part pic.twitter.com/ixYFgnWlHS — JKNC (@JKNC_) April 7, 2022

"We have no doubt that this fishing expedition will yield no concrete results to the BJP and the people will give a ringing endorsement to the national conference as and when required," the party said on Twitter.