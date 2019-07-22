Omar Abdullah A 'Political Juvenile' Says J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

Satya Pal Malik has often accused the state's "big families" of corruption

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, who last night was criticised by former chief minister Omar Abdullah over his "kill corrupt politicians" comment, today labelled him a "political juvenile (who) tweets on everything" and, in a dramatic declaration, declared "I will show everyone who is corrupt before I leave".

"He is a political juvenile. He tweets on everything. See the reaction to his tweets and you will find out. Look at my reputation here. Ask the public... ask them about mine and his," Mr Malik told news agency ANI.

Mr Malik, who yesterday also said "the big families who have ruled Kashmir have got unlimited wealth", then compared his background to Mr Abdullah's.

"I don't have father's name behind me or money, like you. I've come from a one-and-a-half room house. I can guarantee that I will show everyone who is corrupt before I leave," Mr Malik continued.

In controversial comments made on Sunday, Mr Malik had appeared to urge terrorists to target "politicians who have looted" the state.

"These boys who have picked up guns are killing their own people, they are killing PSOs (personal security officer) and SPOs (special police officers). Why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted the wealth of Kashmir. Have you killed any of them?" he said at an event in Kargil.

In response, Mr Abdullah, who is active on Twitter, posted: "Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in J&K has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J&K Satyapal Malik."

Omar Abdullah also lashed out at the governor for "sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts".

"This man, ostensibly a responsible man occupying a constitutional position, tells militants to kill politicians perceived to be corrupt. Perhaps the man should find out about his own reputation in Delhi these days before sanctioning unlawful killings & kangaroo courts," he tweeted.

Mr Malik's comments about corruption echoed those made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of 2014 assembly polls, when he alleged two political families - in an apparent reference to those of Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - had "looted Kashmir".

Mr Abdullah had hit out strongly at the comments and said the Prime Minister was "afraid" of the support the National Conference was getting from the people of the state.

Meanwhile, after backlash over his comments, Mr Malik today clarified that he had spoken "in a fit of anger and frustration" due to rampant corruption.

"As Governor, I should have not made such a comment, but my personal feeling is the same as I said. Many political leaders and big bureaucrats are steeped in corruption here," he said.

With inputs from ANI

