OP Chautala's Assets Worth 3.68 Crores Attached In Money Laundering Case

OP Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula: ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached four assets worth Rs 3.68 crore of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in connection with a money laundering case against him and others.

It said the immovable properties are located in Delhi and Panchkula and Sirsa in Haryana and a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued to attach them.

The ED's money laundering case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR against Chautala for possession of alleged disproportionate assets.

"Chautala had acquired immovable properties at New Delhi, Panchkula and also constructed a residential house at Sirsa in Haryana out of the money received from undisclosed sources," the ED said in a statement.

"Investigation also revealed that Chautala was directly involved in acquisition and projecting various tainted properties as his untainted properties. He had also disclosed properties so acquired in the affidavit filed before returning officer in the Haryana Assembly polls in 2005 and 2009, thereby, projecting publicly the tainted properties as untainted," it said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.