PM Modi Saddened By Death Of Ex-Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala

A file photo of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala and PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Expressing his grief, PM Modi said on X, "He (Chautala) was active in the state politics for many years and strove constantly to advance the work of Devi Lal."

हरियाणा के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ओम प्रकाश चौटाला जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। प्रदेश की राजनीति में वे वर्षों तक सक्रिय रहे और चौधरी देवीलाल जी के कार्यों को आगे बढ़ाने का निरंतर प्रयास किया। शोक की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/QXh74przOI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2024

Devi Lal, former deputy prime minister, was Chautala's father.

PM Modi expressed condolences to his family members and supporters.

National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah on Friday expressed grief at the passing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, recalling his immense contributions to public service and pivotal role in Indian politics.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his grief at Chautala's death, the National Conference said in a post on X.

"Recalling his immense contributions to public service and his pivotal role in Indian politics, they conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Indian National Lok Dal, and his admirers. They prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family during this difficult time," the party said.

Mr Chautala, who was former deputy prime minister Devi Lal's son, suffered a cardiac arrest at his Gurugram home and was immediately rushed to a hospital where he died, an Indian National Lok Dal spokesperson told PTI.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)