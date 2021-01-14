'MPs Must Respect Sovereignty...': Om Birla To European Parliament Chief

The Lok Sabha speaker also said that India believes that greater parliamentary exchange (File)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday asserted that MPs should respect the sovereignty of other countries' parliament and system. During a virtual meeting with European Parliament President David Sassoli, Mr Birla expressed his concerns over the intervention or statement by MPs of other countries on any internal matter of a country.

"As we are among the largest democracies in the world, we should respect the sovereignty and functioning of the friendly country and try to ensure that the issues discussed within one legislature are not discussed by other countries unless requested by the parliament of that country. For this, we should try to make comprehensive rules and procedures so that the sovereignty of the parliaments remains unchanged," Mr Birla said.

The Lok Sabha speaker also said that India believes that greater parliamentary exchange is important to realise the full potential of India-EU relationship, particularly in trade and investment.

Mr Birla's comment came over a month after 36 UK MPs led by the Labour Party had written to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asking him to raise the matter of ongoing farmers' protest with New Delhi.