Om Birla Pulls Up Gaurav Gogoi For Stopping MPs From Asking Questions

Noting that all members have the right to express themselves in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday pulled up Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi for apparently preventing fellow party MPs from asking questions.

During Question Hour, Congress and other opposition members were protesting against BJP MP Anurag Thakur's remarks in the Lok Sabha apparently on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste.

While at least two Congress members skipped asking supplementaries, Mr Gogoi apparently stopped others from raising questions.

Mr Birla asked Mr Gogoi not to stop his MPs from asking questions, saying every member has to right to express himself or herself.

"No. This is not good," Mr Birla said.

Later, amid disruptions, the House proceedings were adjourned briefly.

