Old Photo Of Cyrus Mistry Enjoying Meal At Dhaba With His Driver Goes Viral

Cyrus Mistry's photo at the dhaba was clicked in 2016.

A photo showing former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in car crash on Sunday, having dinner with his driver is going viral on the internet. It has been shared by several users on various social media platforms, including Facebook. A Facebook page about Zoroastrians in Hyderabad posted the photo saying Mr Mistry is enjoying the meal at a local dhaba (eatery). The death of the 54-year-old, scion of one of India's most illustrious business families - Shapoorji Pallonji Group - also shocked corporate India and tributes have been pouring in.

"A picture that speaks a thousand words. See the humility of Cyrus Mistry. He is enjoying a simple meal with his driver at a local dhaba on an earlier road trip. Yes he preferred road trips and street food more than planes," the caption of the Facebook post says.

The photo in the post shows Mr Mistry, dressed in formals, having the meal in a traditional setting while sitting on a cot. He is looking at the camera and smiling.

As the photo started gaining traction, many Twitter users pointed out that it was clicked by photographer Phani Mehto in 2016. It was widely circulated at that times.

Mr Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed when their Mercedes GLC 220d 4MATIC car hit a road divider in Palghar district of Maharashtra on September 4.

Mr Mistry was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The accident sparked a debate about wearing seat belts even while sitting in the rear of a car. Mr Mistry was sitting in the back seat and not wearing the seatbelt.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari told NDTV that the government will soon make wearing the rear seat belt mandatory and those violating the rule will be fined.

Mr Mistry was named chairman of Tata Sons in 2012. His shock ouster in 2016 triggered a very public, years-long courtroom and boardroom battle between two of India's most storied corporate clans, the Mistrys and Tatas.

Mr Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.