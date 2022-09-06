Fines For Not Wearing Seatbelt In Rear Seat Soon: Nitin Gadkari To NDTV

Those sitting in the back of a car and not wearing a seat belt will be fined Rs 1,000, announced Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, two days after Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash near Mumbai.

It appears that Mr Mistry, former Tata Sons Chairman, wasn't wearing a seat belt and must have been thrown in front at great velocity once the speeding car crashed into a divider in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday.

"Already, it's mandatory to wear seat belt at the rear seat but people are not following it. There will be a siren if the people at the rear seat don't wear belts like for the front seats. And if they don't wear belts, there will be a fine," said Mr Gadkari, stressing that "at any lost, lives have to be saved".

Taking fines is not the motive but spreading awareness is the motive, said Mr Gadkari on the compulsory use of seat belts for those sitting in the back. He said by 2024 the goal is to reduce the road fatalities by 50 per cent.

"The minimum fine is Rs 1,000...There are cameras and anywhere people who aren't following can be caught easily," said Mr Gadkari.

Celebrities are campaigning for road safety, said the Minister, adding that he seeks cooperation from media.

More than 59,000 people have died and 80,000 seriously injured in road accidents in Maharashtra in less than five years, the data released by the highway police revealed today.



According to the report titled 'Road accidents in India - 2020', more than 11 per cent of deaths and injuries were caused due to non-usage of seat belts, while 30.1 per cent of deaths and 26 per cent of injuries were caused due to non-usage of helmets in 2020.