'Not A Eulogy': Arun Jaitley's Daughter Pays Moving Tribute To Cyrus Mistry

Sonali Jaitley Bakhshi, the daughter of former Union minister Arun Jaitley, has paid heartfelt tribute to former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who died in a car crash on Sunday. In a note posted on her official Twitter account, Mrs Bakhshi said when she heard about Mr Mistry's death, it took her "a few minutes to process". The death of the 54-year-old, scion of one of India's most illustrious business families - Shapoorji Pallonji Group - also shocked corporate India.

"They said the same thing, albeit in slightly different ways: 'It was too soon for him to go... he was a good man'," Mrs Bakhshi said in her tribute.

The 39-year-old then said Mr Mistry's death brought in a deluge of memories.

"I met Cyrus more than a decade ago, when I was working as a lawyer for the Shapoorji Pallonji group. One of the things I found very remarkable was how anyone, from a new recruit to an experienced executive, could approach him. He'd be in his office and you could swing by anytime. It was that simple! Cyrus didn't really believe in the officious cycle of formalities and strict hierarchies," Mrs Bakhshi said in her note.

She added that Mr Mistry managed to form a special bond with everyone he worked with. "When you spoke, Cyrus listened not because he had to - but because he wanted to learn more about you and your experiences."

Mrs Bakhshi ended the three-page note saying this is not a eulogy for Cyrus Mistry. "This is my celebration of who he was, this is my experience of knowing him much like those who loved him did. This short piece reaffirms something that actually required no affirmation to begin with: that he was a food, kind man. And that, I know, is how he will be remembered. Stay happy wherever you are, Cyrus."

Mr Mistry was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday.

He was named chairman of Tata Sons in 2012. His shock ouster in 2016 triggered a very public, years-long courtroom and boardroom battle between two of India's most storied corporate clans, the Mistrys and Tatas.

Mr Mistry is survived by his wife Rohiqa and their two sons.