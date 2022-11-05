In Cyrus Mistry Car Crash, Police Case Against Doctor Who Was Driving

Two months after businessman Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash, a police case has been filed against co-passenger and top Mumbai gynaecologist, Dr Anahita Pandole, who was reportedly driving the car at the time of accident.

Cyrus Mistry, scion of the illustrious Shapoorji Pallonji Group and former tata Sons Chairman - was killed in a car accident in Maharashtra's Palghar on September 5. A friend of the businessman, Jahangir Pandole, was also killed when the car rammed a road divider.

Two other car occupants, Anahita (55), and her husband Darius (60), suffered serious injuries.

Mr Mistry's silver Mercedes was being driven by Dr Anahita Pandole and the businessman was seated in the back when the accident took place.

The police registered the case after recording the statement of Anahita's husband Darius Pandole in the matter. Darius Pandole, who survived the car crash, was discharged from a Mumbai hospital late last month.

The Mumbai doctor has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.