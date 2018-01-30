Ola To Ride In Australia To Take On Uber

"We have begun recruiting private hire vehicles and drivers in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth from Tuesday, with rides expected to begin in the coming weeks," a company spokesperson told IANS.
The company sees "immense" potential in Australia for ride-sharing, which combines technology and innovation, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavish Aggarwal said in a statement.
"We aim to create a high quality and affordable travel experience for citizens and contributing to a healthy mobility ecosystem in Australia," Mr Aggarwal asserted.
Founded in 2011, Ola has been competing against Uber in the Indian ride-hailing market.
Comments
San Francisco-based Uber operates in over 633 cities world wide.