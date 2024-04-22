Ola Mobility Starts Operations At Ayodhya Airport

Ride-hailing platform Ola Mobility on Monday said they have started operations at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, and said it has installed a dedicated cab pick-up zone at the arrival and exit points.

The company has also deployed a dedicated team of representatives who would be available 24x7 to manage its operations at the airport and address customer queries in real-time.

"Ayodhya is emerging as one of the fastest growing cultural and tourist hubs in India. Ola is excited to expand its services and provide dedicated mobility solutions in the city," Ola Mobility CEO Hemant Bakshi said.

"In line with our mission to serve 1 billion Indians, we plan to unlock growth opportunities in locations like Ayodhya, which hold spiritual and cultural significance, and attract millions of tourists annually.

"Ola is dedicated to elevating the travel experience in Ayodhya for passengers while creating job opportunities for driver-partners," he said

