'Okay To Win Medals, But More Important Is...': Neeraj Chopra After Win

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Sunday said winning medals is okay but being humble and respecting others is more important.

The 24-year-old scripted history again on Sunday by clinching the silver medal in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

Speaking after the event, Mr Chopra said: "It is okay to be winning medals for the country but it is more important how you are with people and how you behave with them."

"If someone shows you respect, you need to ask yourself if you are also showing them that respect - that is very important," he added.

Mr Chopra said athletes have very short careers after which they have to return to ordinary life.

"Sports is just for a few years. Then you have your normal life to lead," he said. "You need to remain connected to the ground - you need to speak respectfully to everyone who shows you respect."

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist cliched silver at the World Athletics Championships with a best throw of 88.13m, registered on his fourth attempt. Grenada's Anderson Peters clinched first place with a throw of 90.54m on his sixth and final attempt.