Officials Say 6 Died In Jaipur Hospital Fire, Families Claim Figure Is At Least 8

At the gates of Jaipur's SMS hospital's trauma ward, Ramakant consoles his grieving mother, Sangeeta. They had come to the hospital on the night of the fire.

Ramakant's aunt, Sarvesh, had suffered a head injury, and she was admitted in the polytrauma ward of the ICU when the fire broke out Sunday night, killing six.

He says he pulled out his aunt from the ward and brought her out in the hospital's bedsheet. She did not survive and died the next morning, October 7. She was 74.

Sarvesh's sister, Sangeeta, broke down in tears as she prepared to take her sister's body back to Agra, from where they had brought her to Jaipur for treatment.

"There was so much smoke, I did not know what to do. I pushed my aunt's bed out and then carried her out of the building. Little did we know that when we brought her here from Agra, we would run into a calamity like a hospital fire," says Ramakant, her nephew.

It's a similar story with 37-year-old Digamber Regar from Sawai Madhopur. The NDTV team spoke to Kailash, Digamber's brother, who was waiting outside the mortuary.

He had brought his brother Digamber to the SMS hospital on October 5, a day before the fire. Digamber had an accident when he was hit by a cow. He had a head injury and was admitted to the polytrauma ward on Saturday evening. He was on oxygen support.

When the fire broke out, Kailash claimed there was utter chaos and he had no help. Kailash said he removed the oxygen support that his brother was on and dragged him out. He tried to get him to an ambulance, but there was none to be found.

Hospital records say Digamber died at 1.57 am on October 7, two hours after the fire broke out at SMS hospital's trauma building on the night of October 6 at 11.50 pm.

There were 11 patients in the neuro ICU where the fire started, six of them died and their names are in the list of the officially dead, but the names of Sarvesh, from Agra, and Digamber, from Sawai Madhopur, are missing.

Suspended deputy superintendent of the trauma wing Dr Sushil Bhati says, "Some patients who were critical and sensitive, they had to be shifted out, and they died because of that, not necessarily because of the fire."

The health department issued a list of six people who died in the fire, all of them were admitted on the second floor of the neuro ICU where the fire broke out. But Sarvesh and Digamber's names were missing from the list because they were not in this ward. They were admitted in the semi-ICU ward.

"Only those who died due to choking and fire have been included in the list of casualties," says a health department official. "And all these are from the neuro ICU," he added.

Of the 11 patients in the Neuro ICU and 23 in adjacent ICUs on the second floor of the building, the site of the fire, a senior doctor says they managed to save all except six.

Five were critically injured, but now out of the five injured, three are still in ICU, while two are recovering in a ward.

"We quickly organised ventilators and called extra staff to give oxygen support to these patients who were critical and had to be shifted out of the 2nd floor. It has been a terrible loss. I am shaken and we lost six patients, but somewhere we are thankful for the lives we managed to save," said a senior neurosurgeon, who did not wish to be named.

Other deaths that took place in the poly trauma building, but not on the 2nd floor ward have not been counted, said officials.

For those who lost their loved ones, like 74-year-old Sarvesh's family from Agra or Digamber's family from Sawai Madhopur, it's a note in a list that has now lost all meaning.