Watch: Officials Place Flower Pots For Nitish Kumar Visit, Locals Loot Them

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited Buxar on Saturday as part of his 'Pragati Yatra' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several developmental projects worth crores. To welcome him, hundreds of flower pots were placed by the administration on the road outside the District Guest House.

However, as soon as he left, the scene shifted. Locals were seen looting the flower pots. Before the government employees could make sense of the situation, the people made away with all the pots. Now, the video of the unusual loot has gone viral.

Mr Kumar visited the Buxar Collectorate to review development works and hold a meeting with senior officials from all departments.

Earlier today, he inaugurated the long-pending multi-village water supply scheme in Keshopur. This project was stuck in limbo for 15 years.

He also remotely inaugurated the Nikrish Pump Canal in Chausa block, laid the foundation stone for a railway overbridge near Raghunathpur railway station and launched a light and sound show building at Buxar's Ramrekhaghat apart from laying the foundation stone of the Vishwamitra Tourist Hotel, built by the Tourism Department at Buxar Golambar.