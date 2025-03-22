Officer Heats Bullets In Frying Pan, Causes Explosion At Kochi Camp

The police have launched an inquiry into an explosion at the Armed Reserve Camp of Kochi City Police in Tripunithura on March 10 after an officer allegedly attempted to heat blank bullets in a frying pan, officers said on Saturday.

According to police sources, the commandant of the Armed Reserve (AR) camp has submitted a report to Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladithya, citing lapses on the part of the officer in charge of the ammunition unit.

Steps are taken to initiate department-level action in the incident based on the findings of the report, Putta Vimaladithya told PTI.

Police sources said the Sub-Inspector (SI) was preparing blank bullets for a police funeral ceremony of an officer when the incident occurred.

Upon finding that the blank bullets stored in the camp's armoury were rusted, he opted to heat them in a frying pan in the camp's kitchen.

Blank bullets, which contain gunpowder but no projectile, are commonly used in honorary services and such bullets are dried under sunlight to restore their usability, police sources added.

However, in the current incident, the officer attempted to dry them by 'frying' them in the pan, they said.

A major tragedy was averted as there was no significant fire, which could have been disastrous given the presence of LPG cylinders in the kitchen, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)