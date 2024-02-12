Of 30,000 Respondents In Delhi, 81.2% Admit To Drunken Driving: Survey

More than 90% of respondents felt that the number of accidents has increased (Representational)

A survey by a non-profit organisation claimed that a whopping 81.2% of the 30,000 respondents in Delhi admitted to having driven under the influence of alcohol.

Drunk driving leads to the deaths of a large number of people every year in India, it said in a statement.

The survey was conducted by the Community Against Drunken Driving (CADD) between August 1 and December 31 last year. There were 20,776 male and 9,224 female respondents.

The 30,000 respondents were road users in Delhi belonging to different sections of society, including pedestrians, cyclists, and those using varied means of transport such as two-wheelers, public transport, private cars, drivers of buses, cabs, auto-rickshaws, trucks, mini-vans, commercial vehicles, and e-rickshaws, the statement said.

Since 2001, the organisation has been working towards developing responsibility in society and helping individuals and communities to ensure road safety practices.

The public perception survey was conducted to assess the impact of human behaviour in maintaining safety on roads.

Also, 67.8% of respondents, including pedestrians, cyclists, and two-wheeler riders or pedestrians, said they "felt unsafe while using roads, especially in areas with higher vehicle density", it said.

More than 90% of respondents felt that the number of accidents has increased.

And, 71.1% of them said they witnessed an accident on Delhi roads whether major or minor, and in some cases causing grievous injuries. Unfortunately the number of respondents who reported an accident or helped victims was less than 15% of total respondents, the statement said.

The survey also found that 85.3% of the respondents have been involved in a road accident themselves - be it a minor or major accident, or some have suffered physical injuries, it added.