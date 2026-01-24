Odisha's Koraput Bans Non-Veg Food For 77th Republic Day

The district magistrate of Odisha's Koraput has ordered a ban on the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of Republic Day.

In a letter to tahsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers on Friday, District Magistrate Manoj Satyawan Mahajan directed them to enforce the prohibition in their respective jurisdictions.

"...you are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 for the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput district," the letter said.

"I am looking forward to your prompt action on this matter," it added.

