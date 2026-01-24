Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Odisha's Koraput Bans Non-Veg Food For 77th Republic Day

District Magistrate Manoj Satyawan Mahajan directed tahsildars to enforce the prohibition in their respective jurisdictions.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Odisha's Koraput Bans Non-Veg Food For 77th Republic Day
The ban has been imposed to maintain "decorum, solemnity, and discipline".
Koraput:

The district magistrate of Odisha's Koraput has ordered a ban on the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian food items on the occasion of Republic Day.

In a letter to tahsildars, block development officers (BDOs) and executive officers on Friday, District Magistrate Manoj Satyawan Mahajan directed them to enforce the prohibition in their respective jurisdictions.

"...you are hereby requested to issue an official notification in your jurisdiction prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs, etc and other non-vegetarian items on 26th January 2026 for the occasion of the 77th Republic Day Celebration in Koraput district," the letter said.

"I am looking forward to your prompt action on this matter," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Republic Day Celebration, Republic Day 2026, Non Vegetarian Food Prohibition
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com