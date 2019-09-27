One Of The Separated Conjoined Twins Kalia Critical, Put On Ventilator

The craniopagus conjoined twins underwent a rarest of the rare surgery at AIIMS, Delhi in 2017

One of the separated conjoined twins, Kalia's health condition turned critical and he was put on ventilator support, a senior doctor of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack said today.

Kalia was put on ventilator support on Thursday night. "Kalia is suffering from a chest infection. He has been put on ventilator support as his health condition is critical now," CBK Mohanty, the superintendent of SCBMCH, said.

Mohanty, however, said Kalia's twin brother Jaga was doing well.

The twins hailing from Milipada village of Kandhamal district had returned to Odisha on September 7 and have been admitted to SCBMCH since then.

A six-member team with specialists from neurosurgery, neurology, surgery and paediatrics departments have been assigned for the treatment of the twins at the hospital.

The craniopagus conjoined twins underwent a rarest of the rare surgery at AIIMS, Delhi, in September 2017, to separate them at their heads which was followed by rigorous post operative management for two years.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.