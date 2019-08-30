Odisha's Conjoined Twins To Return Home 2 Years After Separation

Jaga and Kalia, born at Milipada village of Kandhamal district, were admitted to AIIMS on July 14, 2017.

Conjoined twins from Odisha's Kandhamal district, Jaga and Kalia, who had were being treated at AIIMS in Delhi after being separated two years ago, would return to the state on September 7, a state minister has said.

A team of doctors from the national capital, along with Odisha government officials, will accompany the four-year-old twins and their parents to Cuttack, health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das said on Thursday.

"The twins, who were born joined at the head, will be admitted to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, for further treatment," he said.

"Expert doctors, under the supervision of neurosurgeon Sudhansu Mishra, will provide all aid to the twins at a special cabin set up for them in the Cuttack hospital," he added.

Jaga and Kalia, born at Milipada village of Kandhamal district, were admitted to AIIMS on July 14, 2017. The twins were separated in two phases in August and October that year.

Ashok Mohapatra, the former chief of the neurosurgery department at AIIMS, said Kalia needed special treatment.

"Jaga does not need any special care as he has recovered significantly, but Kalia might require special treatment. I am optimistic that the SCBMCH, Cuttack, can meet the requirement of the twins," Mr Mohapatra said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.