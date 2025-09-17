Odisha Woman Raped, Threatened By Husband's Colleague

A woman in Odisha's Balangir district was allegedly raped by her husband's colleague. The accused later threatened to kill her if she disclosed the assault.

The incident was reported from Kantabanji area, where the survivor, in a written complaint submitted on September 11, alleged that she had been sexually assaulted a month earlier.

According to Kantabanji Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Lakshmi Narayan Marandi, the woman identified the accused as Chintu Aggarwal, a colleague of her husband who was a frequent visitor to their rented home.

The complaint stated that on the evening of August 13, between 7 and 8 pm, the accused entered the house when she was alone. Her husband had gone to the market at the time. She alleged that Aggarwal raped her and later threatened to kill her husband if she reported the crime.

The woman delayed filing the complaint, police said, due to fear of social stigma and the threats made against her family.

Police confirmed that the accused is on the run. Further investigation into the case is underway.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)