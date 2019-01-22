Woman Chops Off Husband's Genitals Suspecting Extramarital Affair: Cops

Police reached the spot and detained the woman who allegedly chopped off her husband's genitals.

A woman in Odisha allegedly chopped off her husband's genitals after she suspected him of having an extramarital affair. The man is reportedly critical and is in hospital.

The incident took place on Sunday in a village in Nabarangpur district, 524 km from Bhubaneswar, when the woman allegedly chopped off her husband's genitals when he was asleep at night.

"She chopped off her husband's genitals with a sharp knife, suspecting him of having an extramarital affair... Hearing him scream in pain, neighbours went to him and took him to a hospital. He is undergoing treatment," a police officer said.

Police reached the spot and detained the woman. The man works in Tamil Nadu and had come home three months ago.