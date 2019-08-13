Odisha Woman Alleges Husband Gave Her Triple Talaq: Official

The bill making triple talaq illegal was recently made illegal

A Muslim woman from the Soro area in Odisha's Balasore district has lodged a complaint with the administration, accusing her husband of giving her triple talaq on Monday, the auspicious day of Eid-al-Adha, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Rosaya Khatun of Soro Pathan Mahalla area had gone to her husband Karim Khan to seek "Eidi" on the occasion of Eid.

"Eidi" refers to gifts or goodwill money given to younger members of the family by their parents, relatives and close friends.

Instead of giving any money, Karim Khan allegedly pronounced "talaq" thrice, a district official said adding that Khatun wedded him three years ago.

The woman earlier in the day met Balasore district collector who referred the matter to the police, the official said.

However, "no formal case" has so far been registered till evening, the official added.

Karim Khan, however, could not be contacted.

"The woman was tortured and forced to have an abortion. Her husband has given her triple talaq which is now illegal. We will ensure that she gets justice," the woman's lawyer KC Behera said.

The incident happened days after the enactment of the new law-The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

The law makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband void and illegal.

Any Muslim husband who pronounces the illegal form of talaq upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine, it says.

