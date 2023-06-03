Odisha Train Accident: List Of Trains Cancelled, Diverted

At least 238 people were killed and 650 were injured

Several trains have been cancelled while many were diverted following a major accident in Odisha's Balasore where three trains collided claiming the lives of 233 people and injuring around 900.



Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled:

18044 Bhadrak - Howrah Express from Bhadrak, 20890 Tirupati-Howrah Express from Tirupati, 12551 Bangalore - Kamakhya AC SF Express from Bangalore, 12864 Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore, 12253 Bangalore - Bhagalpur Anga Express, 08411 Balasore -Bhubaneswar special from Balasore, 08415/08416 Jenapur-Puri-Jenapur from both the direction and 08439( Puri-Patna special from Puri).



Here is the list of diverted trains:

12246 Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda, 12503 Bangalore -Agartala Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda, 12864 Bangalore - Howrah Express from Bangalore on June 2, 2023, will run via Naraj-Angul-Sambalpur city-Jharsuguda, 18048 Vascoda Gama-Shalimar from Vascoda Gama on June 2, 2023, will run via Cuttack-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda, 15630 Silghat Town-Tambaram Nagaon Express from Silghat Town on June 2, 2023, will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul -Cuttack, 07029 Agartala - Secunderabad special from Agartala on June 2, 2023, will run via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City-Angul -Cuttack, 12664 Tiruchchirappalli -HWH Howrah Express from Tiruchchirappalli on June 2, 2023, will run via Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Jharsuguda, the Kharagpur Division notification read.

15630 Silghat-Tambram Express, a journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will run on a diverted route via Asansol-Chandil- Rourkela - Jharsuguda -Sambalpur City- Angul-Cuttack, 07029 Agartala-Secunderabad Express, journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will run on a diverted route via Bhattanagar - Kharagpur - Tatanagar -Jharsuguda-Sambalpur City- Angul-Cuttack, 08415 Jaleswar- Puri Special, journey commencing on June 3, 2023, will be short originated from Bhadrak, 12704 Secunderabad- Howrah Falaknuma Express, journey commencing on June 2, 2023, will be short-terminated at Bhubaneswar, the officials said.

Moreover, 12704 Secunderabad- Howrah Express from Secunderabad on June 2, 2023, will run up to Cuttack and will remain cancelled from Cuttack to Howrah and 18046 Hyderabad - Shalimar East Coast Express from Hyderabad on June 3, 2023, to be rescheduled for 3 hours.

"Accident Relief trains with medical equipment and doctors have rushed to the site from Kharagpur and Bhadrak, the Kharagpur Division notification read.

"Around 600 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," it stated.

They further added, "Two ARME (Medical Trains) have reached the site along with 20 Doctors and a team of Paramedics, who are attending to the injured passengers. More Doctors and a team of Paramedics are also on their way to the accident site."

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reached the accident spot in Odisha's Balasore and took stock of the situation and assured to conduct a detailed high-level inquiry on the mishap.

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train.

According to Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma, the accident took place around 7 pm on Friday.

